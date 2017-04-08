44News | Evansville, IN

UE Evens Series With Indiana State

April 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Two runs in the eighth inning help seal a win for the Evansville Aces as they even the series with the Indiana State Sycamores.

A one-run game at the time, UE’s Trey Hair and Travis Tokarek delivered RBI knocks to make the score 4-1, which became the final score after ISU’s Dane Giesler flied out to the warning track to end a two-out Sycamore rally.

The rubber match between the two teams is tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. as the Aces look for their first series win in nearly a month.

 

