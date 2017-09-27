44News | Evansville, IN

UE Erases Two Deficits to Earn Draw vs. Bradley

September 27th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

The University of Evansville (5-3-1) avoids an 0-2 start in the MVC with a 2-2 draw against conference foe Bradley (6-3-1).

The Braves goalkeeper Brandon Barnes notched double-digit saves for the second game in a row and helped keep Bradley in the match throughout.

Evansville outshoots the Braves 26-10 (13-4 on goal), but leaves with one point after trailing twice in the contest.

Ian McGrath scored the first equalizer when he converted on a penalty kick in the second half to make it 1-1.

McGrath came through again with less than 15 minutes to play with a goal to tie the match at 2-2.

Next up for the Aces is a road matchup Oct. 3 against Indiana University.

