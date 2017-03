Several students at the University of Evansville’s Engineering School have spent the last year perfecting a rocket.

The students will launch the rocket at a competition hosted by NASA in April. The competition brings the nation’s top engineering schools together. 44 News spoke with team members who say they can compete despite this being their first competition.



Braden Harp Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments