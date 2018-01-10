UE Downs MVC Pre-Season Favorite Missouri State 64-55
University of Evansville Men’s Basketball (12-6, 2-3) has ten wins at the Ford Center so far this season with a 64-55 victory over Missouri State. The Bears were picked as the Missouri Valley Conference pre-season favorites.
The Aces were led by Reitz grad Dru Smith. The sophomore guard had 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.
The team had four inactives on the night:
-Duane Gibson (knee)
-Blake Simmons (illness)
-Marty Hill (foot)
-Solomon Hainna (undisclosed)
UE plays at Drake Saturday at 2 p.m.