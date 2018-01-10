UE Downs MVC Pre-Season Favorite Missouri State 64-55

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball (12-6, 2-3) has ten wins at the Ford Center so far this season with a 64-55 victory over Missouri State. The Bears were picked as the Missouri Valley Conference pre-season favorites.

The Aces were led by Reitz grad Dru Smith. The sophomore guard had 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The team had four inactives on the night:

-Duane Gibson (knee)

-Blake Simmons (illness)

-Marty Hill (foot)

-Solomon Hainna (undisclosed)

UE plays at Drake Saturday at 2 p.m.



