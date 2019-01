University of Evansville Men’s Basketball comes up with a dominating performance over a team that went to the Final Four last season. More than 5,000 people attended the game at the Ford Center.

The Aces beat Loyola 67-48. The team had three in double figures. K.J. Riley led Aces with 15 points. Marty Hill scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half.

UE will host Indiana State Saturday at 1 p.m.



