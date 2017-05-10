UE Develops New Undergraduate Degree Program for Adults

The University of Evansville’s Center for Adult Education has developed a new undergraduate degree program for adults. The University Studies Degree program provides flexible options for working professionals who want to advance their careers through earning a degree.

Students can chart their own degree path to help them meet their personal and professional goals.

The flexibility of the newly designed program comes with a reduced tuition rate.

Enrollment is now open for the 2017 summer and fall semesters.

Anyone interested in this new program can visit UE Adult Education, or call the Center for Adult Education at 812-488-2981 or send an e-mail to cae@evansville.edu.

