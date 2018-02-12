Home Indiana Evansville UE Class of 2017 Seeing Higher Salaries, Higher Employment Rate February 12th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville’s Class of 2017 is finding success after graduation. Currently, 94% of the class is employed or enrolled in graduate school, which is up from 93% for the Class of 2016. This is according to a survey done by UE’s Center for Career Development, the Office of Alumni and Parent relations, the Office of Institutional Effectiveness, and academic departments.

The survey shows median salary for those employed full-time after graduation is $47, 750, also an increase from the previous year’s average salary of $47, 500. Employers of the 2017 class include Amazon, Rolls-Royce North America, USAA, Berry Global, Honda Motor Manufacturing, KMPG, and more than 230 other employers across the world.

Dr. Thomas Kazee, UE president, said of the results, “We offer a unique career planning process that begins before [students] even enroll here, and it continues well after they graduate.”

Other positive results of the survey show 51% of the employed graduates of the 2017 class are working in Indiana. Of those continuing their education, 57% are doing so at an Indiana graduate school.

This survey is the result of 97% of the UE’s Class of 2017 responding. Gene Wells, senior director for UE’s Center for Career Development believes this is rare at other schools. “That participation rate is unheard of at most schools, who are lucky to receive a 65% response. This report truly is representative of virtually the entire 2017 graduating class.”

Comments

comments