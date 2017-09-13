Home Indiana Evansville UE Change Fest to Support Positive World Changing Programs September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

This Friday is the first ever Change Fest at the University of Evansville. The event is designed to support programs that bring positive changes to the world like Mission Guatemala, Cuba Skate and the upcoming Habitat for Humanity build in Guatemala.

There will be a number of events of UE’s East Terrace Lawn including an attempt at breaking the world record for the highest stack of tortillas.

Events will begin around 4 p.m. For more information on these upcoming events, click here.

