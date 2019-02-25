UE Celebrates Rami Malek’s Oscar for Best Actor

The University of Evansville community celebrates the achievements of one of its own. 2003 UE graduate Rami Malek won the award for best actor award for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Malek also won the Golden Globe and Sag Award for best actor for his role. Sterling Square hosted an Oscar Watch Party featuring food and desserts. The event also served as a fundraiser for the university’s new lab theatre.

UE Theatre Director Sharla Cowden says, “It also serves us very well in recruiting purposes. We audition over 2,200 students every year. You accept only 40 in the first year class. So we really feel this will bowed well for us on a national level too, being able to improve the quality of students that come to the university.”

Malek’s big night at the Oscars took a serious and painful turn after he fell off the 2019 academy awards stage.

Paramedics were then called to treat Malek who ended up missing post-show interviews.

