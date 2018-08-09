Home Indiana Evansville UE Becomes Home to New Symbol of Interfaith August 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville is home to a new symbol of interfaith. Thursday afternoon a dedication ceremony was held on UE’s campus for the Interfaith Peace Bell.

UE’s chaplain says the bell is a symbol of the university’s commitment to making the world a more peaceful, understanding, and compassionate place.

Built at the White Chapel Bell Foundry in London, England the Interfaith Bell is a copper and tin cast that weighs more than 300 pounds.

The bell’s pedestal is made of solid granite that weighs more than 8,000 pounds and is modeled after UE’s Olmsted Administration Hall Bell Tower.

