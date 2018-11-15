44News | Evansville, IN

UE Beats Kentucky Wesleyan by 20 at The Ford Center

November 15th, 2018 Sports

For the first time since 1986, the University of Evansville and Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball programs meet.

The Aces beat the Panthers 92-72 at the Ford Center Thursday. UE was led by sophomore guard Noah Frederking, who recorded a career-high 26 points. KWC junior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha led the Panthers with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

KWC plays back to back games once again next week, hosting Salem Friday at 7:45, and Indiana University-Southeast Saturday at 3:15.

UE will host Texas Southern Sunday at the Ford Center at Noon.

