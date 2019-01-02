UE Beats Drake in Double Overtime

UE’s 82-77 double overtime win over Drake at the Ford Center gives the Aces a 7-7 record on the season, and 1-0 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. The win also broke a five-game wins streak for the Bulldogs.

Drake was the top performer in the MVC, with a non-conference record of 11-2. The Aces were projected to finish last in the MVC in the pre-season.

UE was led by K.J. Riley and Marty Hill in the points category. Riley had 25 points, and Hall had 24 points.



