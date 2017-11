University of Evansville Men’s Basketball wins its season opener 77-63 over Arkansas State at The Ford Center Friday.

“I am very excited for our guys,” said UE head coach Marty Simmons. “We have a lot of new guys, and it was good to start like this against a team we have a lot of respect for.”

UE returns home Monday to play North Carolina Central. Tip off is set for 11 a.m.



