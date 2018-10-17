UE Basketball Excites at 2018 Hoopfest

The Evansville men’s and women’s basketball teams showed off their talents in front of the Ford Center crowd Wednesday at the program’s annual Hoopfest event.

Both teams participated in a three-point contest in addition to knockout and shootout events.

The men’s team soared in the dunk contest, which redshirt junior Sam Cunliffe won by posting a perfect score in the final round to defeat DeAndre Williams.

Many in the athletic department are hoping 2018 is the year of the Aces as both teams try to improve on last season’s struggles.

