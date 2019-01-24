UE Basketball Coach Walter McCarty Suspended

The University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty is suspended for Saturday’s game at Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

The one-game suspension comes from the Missouri Valley Conference after McCarty made comments that were critical of referees officiating UE’s game at Drake Wednesday. The Aces lost 78-66. McCarty said on UE play by play broadcaster Jevin Redman’s show that the officiating sucked. UE released a statement from McCarty Thursday:

“I accept full responsibility for what happened, I know the referees have a tough job and I let my emotions get the best of me. I apologize to the referees, the MVC and the University of Evansville community and our team. This is not the way I want to represent those groups and will use this as a learning tool for myself going forward.”

It is unclear who will replace McCarty Saturday.

“The team is concentrating on the game plan for right now,” said Bob Pristash, who’s the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations.

Comments

comments