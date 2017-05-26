UE Baseball’s Season Ends with Loss to Indiana State

University of Evansville Baseball ends its season Friday with a 11-3 loss to Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in Springfield, Missouri.

The Sycamores scored four runs on a trio of extra base hits. The Aces cut the deficit in half by the sixth inning, but Indiana State added four more in the bottom of the frame.

“I thought we had some quality at-bats all tournament and today,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said in a release. “I think we had 21 quality trips to the plate today, and that usually translates to a win. The run production just didn’t show. We weren’t able to get that big hit with a runner in scoring position and really try to blow up the game. That was the tale of the offense for us today.”

The Aces end the year with a (18-39) record, which equates to the team winning about one-third of their games this year.

