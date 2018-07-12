UE Baseball’s New Pitching Coach Comes from Mississippi State

University of Evansville Baseball adds a new staff member who was at the 2018 College World Series.

The school announced Thursday Anthony (A.J. Gaura) is the new pitching coach for the Purple Aces.

Gaura spent the last two seasons at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs made their first trip in five years to the NCAA College World Series last season. After winning the Tallahassee Regional, MSU took two out of three from Vanderbilt in the Super Regional before winning two games in the College World Series in Omaha.

“I am very happy to introduce A.J. Gaura as our new pitching coach,” UE Head Baseball Coach Wes Carroll said. “AJ checks all of the boxes in what we were looking for to lead our pitching staff.”

Gaura joined MSU in 2016 and worked as a graduate assistant video coordinator before being promoted to MSU’s coordinator of player development in the summer of 2017. His assistance in recruiting the 2018 and 2019 classes resulted in both being ranked fourth nationwide by Perfect Game.

A graduate of Austin Peay, Gaura pitched out of the bullpen for the Governors from 2013-15 after transferring there from Iowa Western Community College. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

