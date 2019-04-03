HomeSportsUE Sports UE Baseball Tops UT Martin April 3rd, 2019 John Rawlings Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr The Aces win their 6th straight contest. Comments comments Related Posts Wesselman Woods Considering Culling to Decrease Deer Population Balloon Release Remembers Chloe Abdikadir, a Victim of Domestic Violence Family and Friends Come Together to Remember Chloe Abdikadir Parkinson’s Support Group Hosts Symposium Tecumseh Softball Maintains High Expectations Protecting Your Children From Child Predators