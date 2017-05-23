Home Indiana Evansville UE Baseball Team Gears Up for the MVC Tournament May 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

As the college baseball season winds down, the University of Evansville baseball team prepares for the post-season. UE baseball is heading to Springfield, Missouri to compete in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Aces spent the morning practicing so they are ready for Wednesday’s opening game.

This is the third consecutive year that the Aces will play in the first game of the tournament. The Aces are the league’s number six seed, and finished the regular season off with a 17-37 overall record.

The team hasn’t won the MVC Tournament since 2006, but if they win this year it will be an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

UE Baseball Player Trey Hair said, “We’re just going to go in there with the right mindset to compete. In the box, on the mound, every aspect of the game and try to focus on winning all nine innings which we’ve been struggling to do this year.”

The Aces will face off against the number three seed, Indiana State on Wednesday, May 24th at 9 a.m.





