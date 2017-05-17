UE Baseball to Sharpen Skills With Final Home Series

The Evansville Aces will likely have the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and the final series of the regular season against Dallas Baptist is the last chance to fix any mistakes.

UE’s bullpen has plagued a starting rotation that is among the top in the conference, including ace Connor Strain, who has an impressive 1.01 ERA in the MVC.

That means the biggest key to a strong final stretch and postseason is the Aces playing their best baseball in winning time.

