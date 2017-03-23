UE Baseball Hits The Road Against Lipscomb

The Purple Aces just started a stretch of seven road games over the next two weeks and conference play is fast approaching.

UE has three games in Nashville this weekend as they take on the Bisons of Lipscomb and two freshman hitters are making a splash.

Craig Shepard (.400) and Kenton Crews (.362) lead the Aces in batting average this season and they would like that success to continue on the road this weekend.

“We’ve had a little bit of a rough patch, but it will be good to face a tough team like Lipscomb,” Shepard said. “But we do have to take it one game at a time.”

“When you take a lot of losses you learn a lot about the team and yourself,” Crews said. “You get together and find out what we need to do and change. In the next few weeks we need to decide what needs to be done and get it done together.”

The Aces first pitch against Lipscomb is tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

JoJo Gentry



