UE Baseball Hits The Road For First Conference Series

The University of Evansville is trying to start conference play off right with the first series of the season in Carbondale, IL.

Aces baseball takes on Southern Illinois University after starting the 2017 season with an 8-17 record.

“All three facets of the game these past few games have not been clean,” head coach Wes Carroll said. “We have to get back to Evansville baseball the way we are accustomed to playing it.”

Carroll said that includes limiting mistakes, something the team was not able to do in its last game against SIUE.

The Aces issued five walks, lost four wild pitches, a passed ball and committed a balk, all in one inning against the Cougars and lost the game 8-7.

However, the team is feeling better with a clean slate approaching in conference play.

“I think the whole team is ready,” freshman outfielder Kenton Crews said. “I think we are going to come out and surprise some people.”

Evansville’s roster features 16 players not on the team last season and the growing will continue tomorrow night in the first game against Southern Illinois.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

Comments

comments