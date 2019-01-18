UE Announces New Recreation and Wellness Center

The University of Evansville announced plans for a state-of-the-art Wellness and Recreation Center on campus.

On Friday, UE president Chris Pietruszkiewicz made the announcement and revealed renderings.

During the announcement, Pietruszkiewicz made it clear, the new on-campus Wellness and Recreation Center will be more than just a Fitness Center.

“This facility is going to be so much broader than just fitness needs of our campus community,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “It’s also going to include health and wellness.”

Officials considered two locations for the facility before settling on a site.

“Over the last couple of months, we’ve been talking about the possibilities and different locations for our new Wellness and Recreation Center,” said Pietruszkiewicz.

“We ultimately decided on the Hughes Hall Location.”

The cost at this time is unclear as other factors will have to be determined. One thing is clear; the University is looking to fund this project through private means.

“This is primarily a project that will be funded through philanthropy,” Pietruszkiewicz said.

Currently, there is no time frame as to when the project will be completed.

“There’s still a lot of pieces that still have to go in place before we have a timeline for the project.”

All that is known is what the University hopes the interior will look like when it’s all said and done.

“We don’t yet have what the exterior of the building will look like,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “We don’t yet have 3-D drawings of the building, and we don’t have permits that will need to be necessary from the city.”

When it’s all said and done, Pietruszkiewicz believes the Center will be a showplace for the university.

“The first thing that you see coming from the Lloyd Expressway will be this brand new building that represents the future of the University of Evansville,” said Pietruszkiewicz.

Pietruszkiewicz says demolition of the former Hughes Hall will likely begin this summer to make way for the new facility.

Comments

comments