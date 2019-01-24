UE Announces New Changemaker Challenge

The University of Evansville announces details for the Community Changemaker Challenge. This year theme is focusing on how to improve attraction in Evansville.

Teams of all ages are invited to share their ideas on how to make Evansville more fun and exciting.

Four teams will be chosen by judges and will receive $1,000 in prize money.

Jill Griffin says, “It’s so important for our city to be able to attract and retain people to improve the quality of life, and to make this a place people want to live in, work, and stay.”

Two information sessions will kick off next month and video submissions are due April 8th.

The top 12 teams will each show their ideas on April 30th.

