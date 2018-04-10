UE Announces Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff

We now know who will sit alongside University of Evansville Head Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty on the bench next season.

McCarty has tabbed Terrence Commodore and Chris Sparks as assistant coaches, while adding Logan Baumann as the Director of Basketball Operations. According to UE, the final assistant coach will be announced “soon.”

Commodore comes to UE from his Alma mater of Eastern Kentucky, where he has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach. Commodore was EKU’s video coordinator and director of player personnel during the 2015-2016 season.

“I am excited to add Terrence to our staff. He is a tenacious, exciting young coach,” McCarty said in a release. “Being from Kentucky and having an extensive background there, he really gives us a good presence in this region. Terrence is a savvy recruiter; a real go-getter.”

Prior to Commodore’s time at EKU, he served as a graduate assistant at the University of Kentucky from 2007 to 2011. During his time with UK, the Wildcats made it to the Elite 8 in 2010, and the Final Four in 2011. His responsibilities included on-campus recruiting, film breakdown, player development and assisting with scouting reports. He assisted in the recruiting processes of former UK standouts John Wall, Eric Bledsoe, DeMarcus Cousins, Brandon Knight and Darius Miller.

Fellow UE assistant coach Chris Sparks comes to the Tri-state with coaching extensive playing and coaching experience at Valparaiso, as well as leadership stints overseas.

Most recently, Sparks was the North American Director at Australia Basketball Travellers, a company that provides professional basketball tour experiences of any level from across Australia, according to the company’s website. Sparks has also served as the head coach for the Canterbury Rams of New Zealand National Basketball League. In 2008, he was the head coach for the Athletes in Action team tour of Poland. He served as an assistant for that organization from 2001 to 2005.

“Chris is a relentless recruiter, who has so many connections that will really help our program,” McCarty stated. “Chris will help our players and team in its development. His presence will make us better.”

Sparks’ most recent NCAA coaching experience was at Utah Valley, where he guided the Wolverines to a 2014 NIT berth. He also spent four years as an assistant coach at Valparaiso under legendary head coach Drew Homer. During Sparks’ time with the Crusaders, the team recorded two post-season runs and 20-plus wins seasons.

As a player at Valpo, Sparks was a member of the 1997-1998 Sweet 16 team. He was inducted into the Valparaiso University Hall of Fame in 2009. Sparks started his playing career at Vincennes University, and guided the team to a sixth place finish at the 1997 NJCAA Tournament. He graduated from Valpo in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Logan Baumann will serve the program’s director of operations. Baumann comes to UE from the University of Louisville, where he spent three seasons as the senior director of video operations. He previously served as the assistant video coordinator with the Cardinals.

Baumann graduated from U of L in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. During the Cardinals’ 2013 NCAA Championship season, Baumann transitioned from a manager to a walk on, playing in one game during that year. He averaged 17.3 points per game in his senior season at Ohio County High School in Hartford, Kentucky, and was the 2012 Third Region Player of the Year.

“Logan brings a wealth of experience and energy to our program,” McCarty said. “He is the first one here and the last one to leave each day. Logan helps us in so many ways and is very well-respected around the industry. I am very excited about what he brings to the staff.”

