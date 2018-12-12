Home Indiana Evansville UE and Ivy Tech Offer Dual Admission in New Partnership December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Two schools in Evansville are teaming up to give students a structured pathway for attaining both a two and four year degree at the start of the new year.

The University of Evansville and Ivy Tech Community College announced they will partner up to offer a dual admission program beginning in January of 2019.

The two institutions say students in any major who meet all dual admission program admission standards will be accepted to UE and receive an $18,000 per year scholarship toward UE tuition.

“We will provide a guaranteed transition from an Ivy Tech associate’s degree to a UE bachelor’s degree by providing one integrated plan right from the start,” said UE president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz.

UE and Ivy Tech say credits from Ivy Tech programs including engineering, nursing, education, criminal justice, and supply chain management will be automatically accepted at UE toward completion of a four-year degree.

