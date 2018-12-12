Home Indiana Evansville UE and Ivy Tech Announces Dual Admission Partnership December 12th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville and Ivy Tech is starting a dual admission partnership. This means students will be able to take classes at Ivy Tech is starting a dual admission partnership.

“In fact, the first day during orientation you get a University of Evansville I.D. that means you have access to the library, you have access to all of our athletic programs, you have access to all of our academic programs. And probably most importantly, you have access to a fantastic career development office,” says UE president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz.

Officials say they hope this gives all young adults an opportunity they would not have otherwise.

“What we’ve set up academically is a very structured pathway so a student who is interested in engineering, there is a set engineering pathway through an associates degree with all of those credits transferring at the University of Evansville. All of that has been worked out already,” says Ivy Tech chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

The goal is to also create a seamless transition between getting your associate degree at Ivy Tech and finishing your bachelor’s degree at UE.

“Once you enroll at Ivy Tech and are a part of this program, the only thing you have to do is be successful at Ivy Tech,” says Pietruszkiewicz.

After students in the program complete their two-year degree, they will get $18,000 per year to help pay their tuition at the University of Evansville.

Comments

comments