Home Indiana Evansville UE is 1 of 8 Teams Heading to Cancun in November March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The University of Evansville (Missouri Valley conference) is one of eight teams heading to Cancun in November. The Cancun Challenge is a unique basketball events where teams stay and play at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, in nearby Playa Del Carmen. The resort’s convention center ballroom is converted into a basketball arena, providing a close-up view of the games.

The other seven teams on their way to Cancun include Fresno State – Mountain West, George Mason – Atlantic 10, Louisiana Tech – Conference USA, Binghamton – America East, Cal State Northridge – Big West, Montana State – Big Sky, and Southeast Missouri State – Ohio Valley. Teams and fans are treated to an all-inclusive vacation with games, practices, unlimited dining and drinks, and entertainment.

Previous champions include Vanderbilt (2008), Kentucky (2009), Missouri (2010), Illinois (2011), Wichita State (2012), Wisconsin (2013), Northern Iowa (2014), Maryland (2015) and Purdue (2016).

The 2017 tournament will mark the 10th year of the men’s Cancun Challenge. Two recent champions (Wisconsin, 2013 and Wichita State, 2012) reached the NCAA Final Four that same season.

For more information, visit Cancun Challenge.

Comments

comments