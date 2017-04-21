Home Kentucky UCHS Pitcher Set For Surgery On Facial Fractures April 21st, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

The swelling around Evyn Hendrickson’s eye has gone down and the next step is surgery for the senior Union County High School softball pitcher.

That is according to her conversation with 44Sports this afternoon, where Hendrickson talked about what was going through her mind after a batted ball hit her in the face, causing multiple fractures.

Hendrickson said she is feeling better and intends to wear a mask in the future.

She also said the dangers of increased bat speed coupled with a short distance from the pitching circle to the batter are making the need for face masks more prevalent.

Hendrickson said the danger of being struck with a pitch never crossed her mind before the incident April 14, but now as she enters the collegiate game her mind is focused on safety.

PART 1:

PART 2:

Comments

comments