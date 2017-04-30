44News | Evansville, IN

UCHS Pitcher Hit With Line Drive Shares Story

April 30th, 2017 Kentucky, Sports

April 14, 2017 was supposed to be a good day for Evyn Hendrickson

She had recently signed on to play softball at Kentucky Wesleyan and was ready to celebrate the end of her high school career in a few weeks.

However, a batted ball that struck Hendrickson in the face during her game that Friday threw a wrench in the plans.

Luckily, it was only a small change to the rest of her senior year.

Multiple facial fractures were not going to stop her from going to prom and maybe even returning to play softball this season.

Her positive outlook on life and willingness to better others is an inspiration.

 

