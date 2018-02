The Braves of Union County found themselves celebrating another state wrestling title Sunday after scoring 186 points in the KHSAA finals the day before.

Senior Saul Ervin (138 lbs) and sophomore Matthias Ervin (195 pounds) won individual state titles.

The championship is the 10th in wrestling for the school, as fans gathered to show support for the dominant program at the school’s gymnasium.

Over the last 15 years, the Braves have won every regional title.

