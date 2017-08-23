44News | Evansville, IN

Uber Updates Features for Drivers as they Hit $50(M) in Tips

August 23rd, 2017 Indiana

Uber is adding more features for its drivers as Uber drivers hit $50 million in tips this week. The new changes emphasize greater freedom in how drivers manage their day.

Until now, drivers could set a destination twice a day. The new feature allows drivers to set up to six destinations a day, and can be scheduled for when drivers want to go.

Uber drivers can also pick from available trip options to accept only those the driver wants. There are also long-trip notifications where drivers can tell how long a ride would be ahead of the pick-up time.

This is to prevent destination discrimination, which was a big problem with taxi services Uber has challenged.

