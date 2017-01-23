Uber to Launch in Evansville Wednesday

Uber, the ridesharing service, will launch this week in Evansville. Back in December, the ridesharing service announced its product, uberX was coming to the city.

Uber is a company that connects riders and drivers through a smartphone app. With Uber, riders can push a button on their phone and get a ride within minutes. It’s a service that runs 24/7 and 365 days a year. Pre-screened local drivers use their own vehicles to give people rides on their own schedule.

Evansville is the eighth Indiana city to welcome the service.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at Innovation Pointe on the first floor. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will take the first Uber ride in Evansville as “Rider Zero” after the conference.

