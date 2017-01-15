Uber in Evansville Holding Information Sessions

Uber representatives are making a stop in Evansville. Interested drivers can attend an information session to learn more about driving with Uber.

Sessions are schedule to take place Wednesday, January 18th on the first floor of Innovation Pointe beginning at 10AM and the University of Southern Indiana at 5:30Pm in University Center 226-227.

Sessions will continue on Thursday, January 19th on the campus of the University of Evansville in Schroeder School of Business in Harkness Hall starting at 5:30PM.

Participants are asked to RSVP prior to attending the information sessions.

