Uber Evansville To Hold Information Sessions This Week

If you are still interested in driving with Uber, Uber Evansville will be holding information sessions this week. At the information sessions, Uber will explain how the Uber partnership works, how to use the Uber Driver app, how to upload the required documents, explain how to get paid, and answer any questions drivers may have.

Uber experts will also talk people through how driving on the Uber platform works and how easy it is to make money on the system.

Information sessions will be held Wednesday, January 18th and Thursday, January 19th at several locations around Evansville. Information sessions are listed below.

– Wednesday (1/18); Time: 10am – 11am; Location: Innovation Pointe, 318 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708 (first floor)

– Wednesday (1/18); Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm; Location: University of Southern Indiana, 8600 University Blvd, Evansville, IN 47712 (University Center: UC 226-227)

– Thursday (1/19); Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm; Location: University of Evansville, 1800 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Schroeder (School of Business | SOBA: Harlaxton Room)

There are some office hours available for those who want a one-on-one information session with an Uber Expert. The officer hours are listed below.

– Wednesday (1/18); Time: 12pm – 4pm; Location: Innovation Pointe, 318 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708 (first floor)

– Thursday (1/19); Time: 12pm – 4pm; Location: University of Evansville, 1800 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 (Schroeder School of Business | SOBA: Harlaxton Room)

To RSVP to an information session or a one-on-one session, visit Uber Evansville.

