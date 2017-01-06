Home Indiana Evansville Uber Co-Founder To Speak At USI’s College Of Business Speaker Series January 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Uber co-founder will speak at the University of Southern Indiana’s speaker series. Dr. Oscar Salazar, who is the early architect and founding Chief Technology Officer of Uber will speak at USI’s “Innovation in Legacy Industries”. This is part of the university’s business college’s innovative speaker series.

Salazar is an entrepreneur, senior executive and investor in numerous technology firms. He helped design the architecture of Uber, and founded the Citivox which hleped non-governmental organizations and people monitor and report electoral fraud and crimes that needed attention in Mexico. He also co-founded Pager, Inc., a telemedicine company that helps connect patients and high quality care provider through technology.

The program is set to kick off Tuesday, March 21st at 6:30 p.m. at the Physical Activities Center on the USI campus.

Oscar Salazar is the third speaker in this speaker series. Former speakers include entrepreneur and philanthropist T. Boone Pickens, and former chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke.

This is a free event open to the public, and overflow seating with a live feed will be provided should the PAC seating run out.

