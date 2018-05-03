U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao Visits Owensboro

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was in town to speak at this mornings Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster breakfast. She spoke on not only the countries infrastructure as a whole but how money is being allocated to infrastructure projects here in the Tri-State.

Local and State leaders are doing everything in their power to improve the roads and highways across the Tri-State. But they can only do so much and need help from our leaders in the nations capital. Secretary Chao said, “this administration is very concerned about rural america, we want to make sure rural America is not overlooked and that there is fairness and equity in terms of federal government support, this is a very important issue to our administration.”

The I-69 Ohio river crossing project will help connect people and commerce to and from Indiana and Kentucky. Secretary Chao said, “We’ve been working with local officials on I-69 and the project is going forward and i think it’s in a good place, we work very hard with this community and addressing it’s infrastructure needs.”

Secretary Chao says our nation is on the cusp of a transportation revolution.

The city of owensboro will receive a million dollars to improve an aging transportation fleet and hazmat emergency management needs. Mayor Tom Watson continues to help Owensboro get on the map, through interstates and commerce.

The presence of county judges is also vital for rural America. They are the voices of the community that help get the needs of each community to federal officials.

Mayor Watson said, “We were in Washington last week or the week before last week, they have no conversation with the mayors, they are a bunch of do-dos, county judges are the high selected official in your county, they are full time jobs, which I understand all that, and Al is up to date with all his stuff.”

Judge Executive Al Mattingly of Daviess County was one of many county judges on hand.

Secretary Chao says the door to her office is always open and they are always listening.

Secretary Chao says she will remain committed to improving the safety of transportation. Chao is from Kentucky and is on tour through the blue grass state making stops in Paducah, Lexington and Louisville.

