U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Former Illinois Governor’s Appeal

April 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. He’s serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted on corruption charges.

Attorneys for Blagojevich wanted the court to clarify whether in such cases, the government has to prove an explicit promise was made in exchange for a campaign contribution, or if an implicit promise can lead to a conviction.

In 2016, Blagojevich was sentenced for more than a dozen convictions, which include that he tried to exchange an appointment to President Obama’s old U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash.

He’s set to be released from prison in 2024.

