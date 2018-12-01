Home Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young Reacts To The Passing Of Former President George H.W. Bush December 1st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) today issued the following statement on the passing of former President George H.W. Bush:

“I join all Americans in mourning the passing of President George H.W. Bush – a man with an extraordinary record of service to our country. President Bush modeled exceptional character, humility, and resolve. He was a combat veteran, diplomat, and leader. As a naval aviator, he bravely risked his life in World War II. Before becoming Vice President and President, he served in the House of Representatives, represented our country in China and at the United Nations, and led the Central Intelligence Agency. During turbulent moments in our history, President Bush unified and steadied our nation and our allies in the pursuit of common purpose. He will be deeply missed, and I extend my sincerest condolences to the entire Bush family.”

