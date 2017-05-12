Home Indiana U.S Senator Joe Donnelly Speaks to Former Coal Miners in Oakland City May 12th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly makes a stop in Oakland City to discuss permanent solutions for retired Hoosier miners.

Recently Sen. Donnelly helped lead the push to pass a permanent bipartisan fix to ensure Indiana’s retired mineworkers and their families continue to receive health care benefits.

Now, he’s making a push to protect pensions of those miners. On Thursday, Sen. Donnelly was among several U.S Senators who introduced the Miner’s Pension Protection Act.

44News reporter Chelsea Koerbler was in Oakland City today and has details in the video below.

