Home Indiana Evansville U.S. Senator Donnelly Suits Up With Evansville Fire Department August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly suited up along side Evansville Fire Department recruits, to get an inside look at what it takes to be a firefighter.

“It was training a new group of recruits, and I was in with them as to how to properly handle it because we want to make sure that all of our firefighters come home safe from every incident they have to deal with,” Sen. Donnelly said.

Sen. Donnelly says helping the recruits with their training gives him a new perspective on the risks firefighters take everyday.

“This is a tough, tough job that you have to be really well trained for, that’s what the purpose of this whole place is. Everyday they go in their family doesn’t know whether they’re going to come home safe and sound,” said Sen. Donnelly, “So they really are heroes to all of us.”

But that’s not the only thing the senator has been helping the Evansville Fire Department with. The EFD was awarded the Assistance to Firefighters Grant of over $470,000 from FEMA with the help of Sen. Donnelly.

“Well we just wanted to make sure we jumped through all the hoops that are out there, that we did it right. We had to make the case, and the fire department did a tremendous job in helping us put this together so that when FEMA looked at it they said, ‘this is a no-brainer, this is easy to do.'”

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said the money will go towards installing exhaust capture systems, to help the firefighters stay healthy and safe.

“Applying for this grant removes those diesel exhaust fumes from the station so those firefighters will not be exposed to known carcinogens in the station,” Mike Connelly said.

Sen. Donnelly said he is happy the grant was a success because of how hard the EFD works for our community.

“Their presence is what keeps us safe, and we’re so lucky to have them,” Donnelly said.

