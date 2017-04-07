U.S. Senate Confirms Supreme Court Nominee

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court. The final vote tally was 54 to 45 with only three Democrats, including Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, joining the Republicans voting in favor of President Trump’s nominee.

The vote ended a long and bitter fight between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

Thursday, Republicans invoked the so-called ‘nuclear option’ to terminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees after Democrats blocked his nomination with the filibuster in place.

Indiana Sen. Todd Young released a statement after the Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. Young said he embodies the “characteristics Hoosiers are looking for in our nation’s highest court. I was proud to vote to confirm him today”. He also said, “Time and time again Hoosiers have told me the importance of confirming a mainstream choice for the Supreme Court — one that doesn’t legislate from the bench and understands his or her role in our constitutional system. This singular issue is what drove many to the ballot box last November.”

Comments

comments