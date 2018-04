Home Indiana U.S. Senate Candidate Todd Rokita Announces Campaign Trail April 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

U.S. Senate Candidate Todd Rokita announces he will be in Evansville Saturday for his campaign trail. Joining him is the Chair and Vice-Chair of the 2016 Trump Indiana Campaign Rex Early and Tony Samuel.

They will be meeting with voters in Vincennes, Evansville, and Boonville to share Rokita’s pro-Trump conservative message.

Rokita will be visiting the following cities:

Vincennes Campaign with Todd Rokita, Rex Early, Tony Samuel



Stop with Todd Rokita, Rex Early, Tony Samuel

WHEN: 12:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Knox County Republican Headquarters26 N. 4th St. Vincennes, IN

Evansville Campaign Stop with Todd Rokita, Rex Early, Tony Samuel

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. CST

WHERE: Pie Pan 905 N. Park Dr. Evansville, IN

Boonville Campaign Stop with Todd Rokita

WHEN: 2:45 p.m. CST

WHERE: American Diner 520 W. Main St. Boonville, IN

Spencer County Lincoln Day Dinner

WHEN: 6 p.m. CST

WHERE: Santa’s Lodge 91 W. Christmas Blvd. Santa Claus, IN

