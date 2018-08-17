U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun visits Evansville touring the IU School of Medicine. The Republican candidate is running against Senator Joe Donnelly in the primaries saying his years as a Jasper business owner make him the best person for the job.

During Braun’s visit, he said Senator Donnelly was a good guy but hasn’t done enough with his time in office. He added he loves seeing growth and development across the Hoosier state including Evansville.

“Your downtown is amazing, how it’s come along. It reminds me of my hometown, Jasper. There’s a ton of downtown revitalization. Your downtown is the heartbeat of your community. And it seems like every time I come here, new things are happening,” says Braun.

Braun also says he supports Brett Kavanaugh as President Trump’s pick for the next Supreme Court Justice.



