Home Indiana Evansville U.S. Sen. Todd Young Talks Tax Reform On 44News This Morning November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

United States Senator Todd Young is talking about tax reform on 44News This Morning ahead of a round table event. Senator Young is seeking input from community and business leaders about tax reform.

The tax reform round table event is happening at Kemper CPA Group at 7200 Eagle Crest Road on Friday, November 3rd at 12 p.m.

Comments

comments