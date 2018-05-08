Home Indiana U.S. Presidential Scholar Recognized In The Tristate May 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Lane Hilgenhold of Perry Central Community School is 1 of 161 Presidential Scholars, but he is only one in the Tristate. Hildgenhold receives his Presidential Scholar award in Career and Technical Education.

Betsy DeVos the U.S. Secretary of Education issued the list of the 54th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. This list recognizes 161 high school seniors for their achievements in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

“I want to congratulate this year’s class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement and also thank their parents, teachers and other academic advisors who have helped guide them along the way,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos added “These students have pushed themselves to be the best they can be, and I am certain that devotion will serve them well as they continue their individual learning journeys.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects these students based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, as well as prominent evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Out of 3.6 million students in America expected to graduate high school this year, more than 5,200 candidates qualified for this years award. Student qualifications are determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams. Nominations are made by Chief State School Officers and other partner recognition organizations.

The 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as U.S. families living abroad. 15 students are chosen at large, 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts and 20 U.S. Presidential Scholar sin the Technical Educations fields.

U.S. Presidential Scholars was created in 1964, and has honored almost 7,500 of the nations top performing students with this prestigious award given to honorees during a annual ceremony in Washington. The program grew in 1979, to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in visual, literary, and performing arts. In recent years, the program expanded to recognize students who demonstrate the ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

This years ceremony will be held June 24, when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.

A complete list of 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.

