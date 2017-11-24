Home Indiana U.S. Marshals Urging Public To Report Phone Scams To The FTC November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

There’s a new phone scam going around nationwide. The U.S. Marshals are encouraging the public to report phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Scammers are claiming to be U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement officials and asking for payments for failing to report for jury duty and other offenses.

The FTC has the ability to detect fraud patterns and share that data with law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals say they hope the information collected by the FTC will lead to possible arrests.

No government agency will ever ask for a gift card as payment, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers.

If you get one of these calls, hang up, and don’t say yes at any point in the conversation.

Some Scammers will try to record you and then use your own voice saying yes to try to steal your identity.

If you get a suspicious call, you should report it to your local U.S. Marshals Service Office and to the FTC.

To report a scam phone call, visit U.S. Marshals Office and to the FTC at FTC Complaint Assistant. You can remain anonymous when you make the report.

