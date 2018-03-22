U.S. Lawmakers Reach $1.3 Trillion Agreement

Congress is barreling toward a government shutdown deadline but lawmakers are banking on a massive last-minute deal to avoid any disruption.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle have reached a tentative $1.3 trillion agreement. As for what’s not in the bill a plan to stabilize the individual health insurance markets nor a DACA-fix for Dreamers.

While the measure may not be what everyone wants Indiana Senator Todd Young says he’s grateful for the compromise and teamwork shown by both sides.

Senator Young says he’s especially pleased with how the bill would benefit the Hoosier state dedicating money and resources to some pressing issues.

Young says, “It properly funds our military, gives additional funding toward our veterans services, dedicates more funding toward the opioid crisis, which is, of course, essential in the state of Indiana.”

Senator Young says he expects the bill to clear the Senate by this weekend.

He will be in Evansville next week on his Fair Shot Agenda tour but did not say exactly where or when.

