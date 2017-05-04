Home Illinois U.S. House Passes Bill that Favors PTO Instead of Overtime Pay May 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

The U.S. House passes a bill that would allow employees to choose between time and a half pay or a day off when they work more than 40 hours in a week.

Tri-state residents said the measure might help businesses out.

U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon said, “For some working Americans, paid time off from work may be more valuable than more money in their next paycheck.”

Other residents said the time off would be a better option due to extra taxes on overtime pay.

Tri-state resident Frank Bray said, “Time is something that a lot of people don’t have. They work a lot. A lot of people are overworked, they got double families, both families are working they don’t have any time to spend with their kids. I think it would go over real well as long as it equals out to the time and a half and businesses don’t try to short people on that.”

People said many workers have families and working overtime takes away valuable time and attention from children and other family activities.

