U.S. House Majority Whip Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since Shooting

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to Capitol Hill 106 days after he was shot at a Republican Congressional baseball game practice in June.

Scalise spent more than three months in the hospital, and an in-patient rehabilitation facility. He participated in Thursday morning’s votes in the House Chamber, and also addressed his colleagues on the house floor in his first public appearance since the shooting.

Scalise said, “As you can imagine, the last three months have been challenging for me and my family. But if you look at the outpouring of love, of warmth, of prayer, my gosh, Jennifer and I have been overwhelmed by that outpouring…”

Sunday on 60 Minutes Scalise and his wife, Jennifer talk to Norah O’Donnell about the shooting, and how he survived a life-threatenin gunshot wound. It will air on CBS44 on Sunday night at 6:30.

